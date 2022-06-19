Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

India, SA share series after 5th T20I called off due to rain

Reuters
Published: June 19, 2022 06:56 PM IST Updated: June 19, 2022 10:02 PM IST
Maharaj and Pant
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (left) and India's Rishabh Pant pose for a picture with the trophy during the toss before the start of the 5th T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

India and South Africa shared the honours in the Twenty20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain.

The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.

Rain forced the players off the field just as play was set to start at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts' opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart.

RELATED ARTICLES

But it started pouring again with only 3.3 overs bowled and no more play was possible.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.