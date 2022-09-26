Malayalam
SA arrive in Thiruvananthapuram; 73% tickets sold for Wednesday's T20I against India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2022 12:37 AM IST
South Africa
South Africa's Anrich Nortje is received at Thiruvananthapuram as he arrives with his South Africa teammates for a tour of India. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Cricket

The South Africa squad on Sunday landed in Thiruvananthapuram for its series against India that is set to begin with a T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium here on September 28 (Wednesday).

The visitors will play three T20Is and three ODIs in India. The home side that defeated Australia to seal a T20I series 2-1 in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, will arrive in Kerala's capital city on Monday.

South Africa will have their first training session in Thiruvananthapuram at 5pm.

The match is set to begin at 7pm on Wednesday. On Thursday, the teams will leave for Guwahati, the venue for the second T20I.

 

Almost sold out
The Kerala Cricket Association informed on Sunday that 73% of the match tickets have been sold. So far, 23,000 tickets have been sold.

Until Sunday evening, 5,200 tickets, including 1,400 in the upper tier were remaining. The tickets can be bought on www.paytminsider.in.

The rate of an upper tier ticket is Rs 1,500 while pavilion seats will cost Rs 2,750 each and the Grand Stand seating is priced at Rs 6,000, informed KCA.

