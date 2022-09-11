KCA Pink Challengers: Emerald edge Pearls

Team Emerald scored an exciting two-wicket win over Team Pearls in the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Pearls posted 99/7 in their 20 overs. Minnu Mani top-scored with 41 off 36 balls, while T Shani claimed 3/13. Anaswara Santosh (33) and Shani (32) did the bulk of the scoring as Emerald reached the target in the final over.

Team Sapphire defeated Team Amber by seven wickets in the second match of the day. Anusree Anilkumar and Aleena Ann Joy picked up a couple of wickets each as Sapphire restricted Amber to 84/9.

Jincy George hit an unbeaten 34 and P Akhila chipped in with 25 not out as Sapphire romped home in 13 overs. This was Sapphire's second win on the trot, while Amber tasted defeat for the second successive day.

Brief scores: Team Pearls 99/7 in 20 overs (Minnu Mani 41; T Shani 3/13; C K Nandana 2/21) lost to Team Emerald 100/8 in 19.3 overs (Anaswara Santosh 33, T Shani 32; Soorya Sukumar 3/9).

Points: Emerald 4; Pearls 0

Player of the match: Anaswara Santosh

Team Amber 84/9 in 20 overs (Divya Ganesh 22; Anusree Anilkumar 2/14, Aleena Ann Joy 2/18) lost to Team Sapphire 86/3 in 13 overs (Jincy George 34 not out, P Akhlia 25 not out; S Sajana 1/16).

Points: Sapphire 4; Amber 0

Player of the match: Anusree Anilkumar