KCA Pink Challengers: Minnu Mani sets up Pearl's title triumph

Minnu Mani was the star of the show as Team Pearl beat Emerald by 20 runs to emerge champions in the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappzuzha on Tuesday.

Minnu smashed 65 off 47 balls to take Pearl to 114/6 in 20 overs after Emerald chose to bowl. Najila C M C claimed 3/12.

Pearl contained Emerald to 94/5 and won comfortably. Drisya I V waged a lone battle with a 37-ball 33.

Minnu was named both player of the final and player of the tournament.

Brief scores: Team Pearl 114/6 in 20 overs (Minnu Mani 65; Najila C M C 3/12) bt Team Emerald 94/5 in 20 overs (Drisya I V 33).

Player of the final: Minnu Mani

Tournament awards

Best bowler: Surya Sukumar

Best batter: Sajana S

Best all-rounder: Shani T

Player of the tournament: Minnu Mani

Promising player: Najila C M C