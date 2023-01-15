Yuvraj Singh raises concern over lack of interest in ODI cricket

India crushed Sri Lanka by a record margin of 317 runs in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on Sunday to sweep the series 3-0.



Hundreds by Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill and four-wicket haul by seamer Mohammed Siraj set up India's emphatic win. However, the poor attendance at the venue was a worrying point.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to voice his concern over the future of ODI cricket in view of the poor turnout at Karyavattom.

"Well played @ShubmanGill. hopefully goes on to make a 100. @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka," tweeted Yuvraj during the Indian innings.

India posted 390/5 before bowling out the Lankans for 73.