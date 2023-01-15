Malayalam
Thiruvananthapuram ODI: Siraj scalps four to leave Lankan chase in disarray | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2023 12:58 PM IST Updated: January 15, 2023 06:46 PM IST
Kohli & Gill
Virat Kohli congratulates Shubman Gill on scoring his hundred. Photo: Special Arrangement
Thiruvananthapuram: Sri Lanka were struggling at 39/5 after 10 overs in their chase of 391 against India in the third and final one-dayer at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on Sunday.

Mohammed Siraj sent back opener Avishkha Fernando for one and No. 3 Kusal Mendis for four.

Charith Asalanka was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for one. Opener Nuwanidu Feranando chopped one to stumps off Siraj for one.

Siraj castled Wanindu Hasaranga for one as Lanka slumped to 37/5 in the tenth over.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill drives one through the off side. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli smashed hundreds as India made 390/5 after opting to bat.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Gill added 95 for the opening wicket.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli en route to his 46th ODI ton. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Rohit fell for 42 off 49 balls. He was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne.

Gill brought up his second ODI ton off 89 balls. The right-hander added 131 for the second wicket along with Kohli.

Gill was clean bowled by Kasun Rajitha. He hit 14 fours and two sixes.

Kohli scored his 46th ODI hundred off 85 balls. It was his second century of the series and 10th ODI ton against the Lankans.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls. His knock was studded with 13 fours and eight sixes. 

Kohli added 108 the third wicket along with Shreyas Iyer (38).

  • 1 min ago

    Shanaka cuts Kuldeep to the fence. 46/6 after 13

  • 2 mins ago

    Siraj surprised Karunaratne with that throw 

  • 5 mins ago

    Wellalage is the new batter

  • 7 mins ago

    Lanka 39/6 in the 12th over

  • 7 mins ago

    Siraj can do no wrong! His throw on the followthrough catches Karunaratne short of the crease. Lanka lose their sixth wicket

  • 13 mins ago

    Kuldeep starts with a maiden

  • 15 mins ago

    Starts off with a googly

  • 15 mins ago

    Kuldeep to start the second Powerplay

  • 16 mins ago

    Lanka reeling at 39/5 after 10 overs

  • 19 mins ago

    Karunaratne is the new batsman

