IPL: LSG win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl in an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Monday.

LSG made one change from their previous match playing XI with Yash Thakur replacing Jaydev Unadkat. CSK are unchanged.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mark Wood.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.