IPL 2023: Badoni props up LSG before rain stops play

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recovered to post 125/7 in 19.2 overs when rain stopped play in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here on Wednesday.

Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 59 off 33 balls propped up LSG after CSK had reduced them to 44/5.

Earlier, CSK captain M S Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl.

Deepak Chahar retuned to the CSK playing eleven. Krunal Pandya is leading LSG in place of the injured K L Rahul.

The toss was delayed due to a wet outfield.

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate a wicket. Photo: Twitter@IPL

The teams: Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (capt), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, M S Dhoni (capt&wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.