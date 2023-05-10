Malayalam
CSK honour elephant caregivers Bomman, Bellie, Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves | Video

IANS
Published: May 10, 2023 04:03 PM IST Updated: May 10, 2023 05:13 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) felicitated real-life heroes Bomman and Bellie, the elephant caregivers, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves in a special event here.

Captain M S Dhoni presented personalised CSK jerseys to the trio after training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The documentary titled 'The Elephant Whisperers' directed by Kartiki won the Oscars this year.

CSK will also be conducting a special felicitation ceremony for the caregiving couple and the filmmaker at the stadium ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath will hand over mementoes along with CSK Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan.

CSK will also present a cheque to the Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation towards the welfare of elephants.

"We are very happy to celebrate our elephant caregivers Bomman and Bellie along with Kartiki, whose engrossing storytelling spread the heart-warming tale far and wide. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our own people have reached the global stage.

"Conserving Asian Elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses," said Viswanathan.

