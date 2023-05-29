IPL 2023 Final: Rain stops play as CSK begin daunting chase

Ahmedabad: Rain stopped play in the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here on Monday. CSK were 4/0 in the first over in their pursuit of 215 when the heavens opened up.

Rookie B Sai Sudharsan's 47-ball 96 powered GT to an imposing 214/4. This is the highest total in an IPL final.



The Tamil Nadu left-hander hit eight fours and six sixes in his blazing knock.

GT openers Shubman Gill (39) and Wriddhiman Saha (54) rode their luck to lay a solid base.



Gill was on two when he was dropped by Deepak Chahar off Tushar Deshpande's bowling.

Wriddhiman Saha in action. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Chahar then failed to hold on to a tough chance off his own bowling with Saha on 21.

The two added 62 in the Powerplay.

Gill (39) was stumped by M S Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling with the total on 67. Gill hit seven fours in his 20-ball knock.

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and put GT in to bat.



The final was pushed to the reserve day after rain played spoilsport on Sunday.

CSK are eyeing a fifth title, while GT look to successfully defend the crown they won on their debut season.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, M S Dhoni(capt &wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.