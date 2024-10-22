Centuries three days in a row powers Kerala to 521/7 in CK Nayudu Trophy

A third centurion powered Kerala to a big total of 521/7 in a C K Nayudu Trophy U-23 cricket tournament match against Uttarakhand at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Ahammed Imran was unbeaten on 101 off 116 as the hosts declared their innings. In reply, Uttarakhand were 105/4 when rain stopped the third day's play. Pavan Raj took three wickets.

Earlier, Varun Nayanar's (122) century on day one was followed by Shoun Roger's ton on the second day. Building on his overnight score of 113, Shoun reached 155 before being dismissed by Arush.

Brief scores: Kerala 521/7 dec in 107.4 overs (Shoun Roger 155, Varun Nayanar 122, Ahammed Imran 101 not out, Jishnu A 34, Abhishek Nair 31, Aditya Rawat 2/113) vs Uttarakhand 105/4 in 26 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 31, Harsh Rana 30 not out, Pavan Raj 3/26)