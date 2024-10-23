Malayalam
Rain 50%, cricket 50%: Kerala's CK Nayudu game against Uttarakhand ends in draw

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2024 10:52 PM IST Updated: October 23, 2024 11:01 PM IST
Pavan Raj bagged 5/83 for Kerala against Uttarakhand. Photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Rain played spoilsport as Kerala settled for a draw in a CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad despite making Uttarakhand follow on.

With frequent stoppages due to rain and bad light, less than 200 overs were possible across four days, at an average of under 50 overs per day. On the final day, Uttarakhand were made to follow-on after posting 321. Pavan Raj's fifer was the highlight of the day, from Kerala's perspective.

Having conceded a lead of 200, the visitors found themselves reeling at 49/3 in their second essay when play was suspended due to bad light. Edhen Apple Tom bagged all three wickets.

In their first innings, Uttarakhand had fought their way back into the game from 67/4, thanks to half-centuries from Arush, Shashwat Dangwal and Rohi. Three players had scored centuries as Kerala declared their first innings at 521/7.

Brief scores: 521/7 dec in 107.4 overs drew with Uttarakhand 321 in 74.5 overs (Arush 80, Shashwat Dangwal 60, Rohit 58, Pavan Raj 5/83) & 49/3 in 11.2 overs (Edhen Apple Tom 3/16)

