CK Nayudu Trophy: Shoun's ton puts Kerala in command against Uttarakhand

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2024 06:14 PM IST
Kerala's Shoun Roger plays a shot against Uttarakhand. Photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

A century from Shoun Roger has helped Kerala to a healthy score of 326/4 against Uttarakhand at close of second day's play in a C K Nayudu Trophy U-23 cricket match in Wayanad on Monday.

Shoun was unbeaten on 113 off 144 when rain brought early stumps. The highlight of day one had been a century from Varun Nayanar, who made 122. Adiya Rawat bagged two wickets, including that of Nayanar and Rohan Nair, who hit six boundaries in his 25-run innings.

Shoun had hit a century for Kerala in the previous round against Chhattisgarh.

Brief scores: Kerala 326/4 in 70.5 overs (Varun Nayanar 122, Shoun Roger 113 not out, Abhishek J Nair 31, Rohan Nair 25, Aditya Rawat 2/67)

