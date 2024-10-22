Malayalam
Sports

Former skipper Minnu Mani returns to defeat Kerala in T20 event

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2024 02:51 PM IST
Minnu Mani
Minnu Mani. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Former Kerala captain Minnu Mani helped Railways defeat her home state in a Senior Women's T20 Trophy match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Minnu, who works for the Railways, had recently secured a No Objection Certificate from the Kerala Cricket Association to represent her employers in the domestic circuit.

In her first meeting with Kerala since she began representing the Railways, off-spinner Minnu bagged a wicket in a 35-run win.

For Kerala, star all-rounder Sajana S top-scored with an unbeaten 40 off 33 balls. The Kerala innings were restricted to 111/6 in response to Railways' 146/4, which comprised an unbeaten 53 from Mona.

Minnu's new team has won all four their matches in the T20 event so far while Kerala has won just once in three outings.

Brief scores: Railways 146/4 in 20 overs (Mona 53 not out, Simran Dil Bahadur 36 not out, Nuzhat Parween 28, Shani T 2/24, Mrudhula VS 2/3) bt Kerala 111/6 in 20 overs (Sajana S 40 not out, Shani T 24, Minnu Mani 1/20)

