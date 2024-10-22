Malayalam
Kane Williamson to miss Pune Test

Reuters
Published: October 22, 2024 10:37 AM IST Updated: October 22, 2024 10:48 AM IST
Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson could feature in the Mumbai Test. File Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi
Topic | Cricket

Former skipper Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand's second Test against India starting in Pune on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a groin strain, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday. 

The Blacks Caps on Sunday managed a first Test victory in India for 36 years without the master batsman, who has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka. 

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100 per cent fit," coach Gary Stead said in a news release.

"We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach."

The third and final Test takes place in Mumbai at the start of November.

