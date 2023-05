IPL 2023: KKR limit CSK to 144/6

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored 144/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Shivam Dube top-scored for CSK with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at Chepauk, while there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 144/6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 48 not out; Sunil Narine 2/15, Varun Chakravarthy 2/36).

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (capt), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.