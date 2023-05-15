Malayalam
Akhil stars as AGORC emerge champions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2023 03:30 PM IST
AG's Office Recreation Club
AG's Office Recreation Club players pose with the trophy. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

 M S Akhil starred with both the ball and bat as AG's Office Recreation Club (AGORC) defeated Masters CC by four wickets to emerge champions in the KCA TCM Club T20 Championship at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

AGORC bowled out Masters for 116 and then chased down the target with more than two overs to spare. 

Leg-spinner Akhil claimed 3/20 off his four overs after Masters were put in to bat.

Shoun Roger top-scored for Masters with a 34-ball 44.

Akhil smashed an unbeaten 41 off 32 balls to guide AGORC home without much trouble.

Brief scores: Masters CC 116 all out in 19.5 overs (Shoun Roger 44; M S Akhil 3/20) lost to AGORC 120/6 in 17.5 overs (Akhil MS 41 not out).

Man of the match: Akhil

