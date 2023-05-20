Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

'Chelapo Biriyani kittiyalo': Sanju Samson about Royals' playoff chances

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2023 12:54 PM IST Updated: May 20, 2023 05:07 PM IST
Chahal, Sanju & Buttler
Royals captain Sanju Samson summed up the mood in the camp with his funny post. Photo: Instagram@imsanjusamson
Topic | Cricket

Rajasthan Royals ended their league phase campaign in IPL 2023 with a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on Friday. The victory kept alive Royals' slim playoffs hopes as they moved up to14 points from as many games.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have sealed their place in the playoffs, while Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have 15 points each. For Royals to have any hopes of progressing to the playoffs, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians should lose their final group games on Sunday.

Royals captain Sanju Samson summed up the mood in the camp with his funny post on Saturday. "Yuziii, Josetta..korch neram irunnu nokam

Chelapo Biriyani kittiyalo," referring to Salim Kumar's hit dialogue from the Malayalam movie One Man Show.

Royals had started brightly in IPL 2023, winning four of their first five games before losing their way. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.