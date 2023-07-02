Soccer time for Sanju Samson after vacation

Kerala's star cricketer Sanju Samson is back from his vacation in the US. Sanju had a picture of him playing football with his dad Viswanath Samson and elder brother Saly as his WhatsApp status on Sunday morning.



The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has been included in the Indian One-Day International (ODI) squad for the West Indies tour. Ishan Kishan is the other stumper-batsman in the squad.

Sanju is likely to play as a specialist middle-order batter in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who is recovering from a back surgery.

The three-match ODI series against the Windies begins on July 27.