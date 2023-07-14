Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Minnu gets rousing reception on arrival in Kerala after memorable India debut

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2023 10:07 PM IST Updated: July 14, 2023 11:00 PM IST
Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan receives Minnu Mani at the Nedumbassery Airport on Friday. Photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Minnu Mani, Kerala cricket's latest contribution to the national team, was given a rousing reception Friday evening on arrival from her maiden India series.

Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan was among those who gathered at the Nedumbassery Airport to receive Minnu. Tinu and office-bearers of the Kerala Cricket Association garlanded the rising star.

Minnu was impressive in India's tour of Bangladesh, featuring in all three of the T20I matches.

RELATED ARTICLES

The off-spinner bagged five wickets from three matches. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur let the Kerala talent bowl her full quota of overs in two matches, validating her inclusion in the national team.

India won the three-match T20I series 2-1 after the hosts claimed a consolation win in the final game.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.