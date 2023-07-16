Bangladesh pull off maiden win over Indian eves in ODIs

Mirpur: India produced a below-par batting effort to lose by 40 runs via DLS method to Bangladesh in the opening One-Day International (ODI) here on Sunday. This was Bangladesh's maiden win over India in the 50-over format.

Electing to bowl, young pace bowler Amanjot Kaur made an impressive ODI debut, grabbing 4/31 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 152 in 43 overs.

But chasing the modest target, India surrendered with the bat to be folded up for 113 in 35.5 overs.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with a 40-ball 20.

Marufa Akter picked up four wickets for Bangladesh, giving away 29 runs.

Amanjot Kaur picked up four wickets on her debut. Photo: Twitter@BCCWomen

Earlier, the 23-year-old Amanjot accounted for opener Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as Bangladesh struggled in the match reduced to 44-overs-a-side due to rain.

Nigar Sultana was the highest run-getter for the home team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, scoring 39 and sharing a crucial 49-run partnership with Fargana Hoque (27).

Bangladesh's No. 11 Shorna Akther did not come out to bat in the final over as she was injured.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 152 in 43 overs (Fargana Hoque 27, Nigar Sultana 39; Amanjot Kaur 4/31, Devika Vaidya 2/36 ) bt India 113 in 35.5 overs (Deepti Sharma 20; Marufa Akter 4/29, Rabeya Khan 3/30).