Minnu Mani makes a memorable debut as Indian women outplay Bangladesh

Dhaka: Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani made a memorable debut by picking up a wicket in her opening over as the Indian women outplayed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20 International (T20I) here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 115, India were home and dry in 16.2 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (54 not out) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38) added 70 for the third wicket to put the Indian chase back on track after the early losses of Shafali Verma (0) and Jemimah Rodrigues (11).

Harmanpreet hit six fours and two sixes in her 35-ball knock.

Earlier, Minnu, who became the first Kerala cricketer to play for the Indian women's team, sent back Shamima Sultana after the opener had smashed the off-spinner for a six and four.

Shamima was caught on the boundary by Jemimah for 17 after she had added 27 along with her opening partner Shathi Rani (22).

Harmanpreet introduced Minnu into the attack in the fifth over of the innings.

Minnu gave away 12 runs in her first over while scalping Shamima off the fourth ball.

Minnu conceded just three in her second over, while her third over cost six runs. Minnu ended up with figures of 1/21 from her three overs.

The 24-year-old Minnu hails from Edappadi near Mananthavady in Wayanad.

Another debutant, left-arm spinner Anusha Bareddy returned figures of 0/24 from her quota of four overs after Harmanpreet opted to bowl.

Shorna Akter top-scored with an unbeaten 28 for the home side. Pooja Vastrakar (1/16) and Shafali (1/18) too were among the wickets, while two Bangladeshi batters were run out.

The second and third T20Is will be held on Tuesday and Thursday.