Wayanad renames junction after Kerala cricketer Minnu Mani

Wayanad: The Manathavady Municipality of Wayanad district has honoured Malayali woman cricketer Minnu Mani by renaming a junction after her.

The Mysuru road junction will now be known as the 'Minnu Mani junction'.

"This junction in Wayanad, Kerala, will always act as a reminder to follow your dreams. Minnu Mani's hometown surprised her with a special gift to honour her maiden #TeamIndia call-up and exceptional performances in the #BANvIND T20Is," Delhi Capitals, Minnu's IPL team, tweeted on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was impressive in her maiden India series against Bangladesh earlier this month. The off-spinner, who featured in all three of the T20I matches, bagged five wickets in the series.