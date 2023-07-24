Malayalam
Wayanad renames junction after Kerala cricketer Minnu Mani

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 24, 2023 02:05 PM IST
The Mysuru road junction in Wayanad renamed as 'Minnu Mani junction'. Photo: Twitter/ Sanjana Sajeevan, Delhi Capitals
Topic | Cricket

Wayanad: The Manathavady Municipality of Wayanad district has honoured Malayali woman cricketer Minnu Mani by renaming a junction after her.

The Mysuru road junction will now be known as the 'Minnu Mani junction'. 

"This junction in Wayanad, Kerala, will always act as a reminder to follow your dreams. Minnu Mani's hometown surprised her with a special gift to honour her maiden #TeamIndia call-up and exceptional performances in the #BANvIND T20Is," Delhi Capitals, Minnu's IPL team, tweeted on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was impressive in her maiden India series against Bangladesh earlier this month. The off-spinner, who featured in all three of the T20I matches, bagged five wickets in the series.

