No road access to home, but Minnu Mani gets Wayanad junction renamed after her

Wayanad: The Manathavady Municipality of Wayanad district has honoured Malayali woman cricketer Minnu Mani by renaming a junction after her. The Mysuru road junction will now be known as the 'Minnu Mani junction'.

Though there is no motorable road to her home at Mananthavady, Minnu Mani is happy that the people of her native town named a major junction after her. Talking to Onmanorama, Minnu Mani said that she is happy with the goodwill gesture extended by the people.

“This was quite unexpected and I am very much excited”, Minnu Mani said.

Recently in a meeting held to honor Minnu Mani, prominent leaders had promised a motorable road to the cricketer's home. Mananthavady MLA OR Kelu has said that discussions are on to construct a road to her home which is about 200 meters away from the municipal road. Without any other sources of income, the family can not afford to construct the road on their own.

Mr Kelu told Onmanorama that he will ensure that a motorable road to the Indian cricketer’s home is a reality soon.

The Mananthavady municipal council held on July 14 decided to rename the ‘Mysuru Road Junction’ of the municipality as ‘Minnu Mani Junction’. Mananthavady Municipal chairperson CK Rathnavally told Onmanorama that the municipal council reached the decision after a series of ideas mooted to honor Minnu.

Minnu Mani gets her cap from Smriti Mandhana. Photo: Twitter@BCCI

The 24-year-old was impressive in her maiden India series against Bangladesh earlier this month. The off-spinner, who featured in all three of the T20I matches, bagged five wickets in the series.