Thiruvananthapuram to host India vs Australia T20I on Nov 26

International cricket is returning to Kerala for the second time this year.

The Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram will host the second match in India's T20I series against Australia on November 26 (Sunday).

The venue had hosted an ODI between India and Sri Lanka on January 3 that the hosts won by a record margin of 317 runs.

The last time Kerala had hosted two international cricket matches in a year was in 2013. India played England in an ODI in January and hosted West Indies in November. Both matches were played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced India's fixtures for the 2023-24 home season which comprises 16 international matches including five Tests, three ODIs and eight T20Is.

The home season will commence with a visit of Australia. A three-match ODI series to be held at Mohali, Indore and Rajkot will be played before the World Cup.

After the 50-over World Cup, Australia will return for the T201 series beginning on November 23 in Vizag and ending on December 3 in Hyderabad.