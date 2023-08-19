Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim walks on fire | Video

New Delhi: An alleged video of Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh, walking on fire as part of his mind-training regimen in anticipation of the Asia Cup, is going viral on social media.



The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, and it got mixed reviews from the netizens.

Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/mkykegJ06p — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) August 18, 2023

One user wrote, “Bangladesh’s cricketer Mohammad Naim engages in mind training and firewalking as preparation for Asia Cup 2023. It is so stupid. What if he gets hurt ahead of the major tournament.”

However, no confirmation has come from Naim's side in this regard.

The Asia Cup will be held in a hybrid model, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka sharing the hosting duties.

The excitement will kick off on August 30 as Pakistan clash with Nepal in the opening match in Multan.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will begin their campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka on August 31 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.