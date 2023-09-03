Malayalam
Asia Cup: Bumrah set to miss Nepal game for birth of his first child

IANS
Published: September 03, 2023 11:24 PM IST
Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal scheduled at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on Monday as he has returned to Mumbai for the birth of his first child, team sources said.

Though the BCCI has not said anything officially on this matter so far, reports have emerged from Sri Lanka claiming that Bumrah flew back to India on Sunday for personal reasons.

Bumrah and his wife Sanjana are expecting their first child and reports said the pacer flew back to Mumbai to be with her.

Bumrah is expected to return to Sri Lanka after a few days and will be available for the Group 4 stage matches.

A source privy to the development said, "Yes, he will be back (in time for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup)."

Mohammad Shami is very likely to replace him in the playing XI for the match against Nepal.

