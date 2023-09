Asia Cup: Haris Rauf puts Pakistan on top against Bangladesh

Lahore: Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf wrecked Bangladesh in the opening Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Despite senior batters Shakib Al Hasan and Mushifiqur Rahim producing fighting fifties, Bangladesh were bowled out for 193 in 38.4 overs with Rauf scalping four.

Shakib and Rahim joined hands with the Tigers struggling at 47/4 in the 10th over. The two added 100 for the fifth wicket before Shakib fell to Faheem Ashraf for 53. The left-hander hit seven fours in his 57-ball knock.

Shamim Hossain was dismissed by Iftikhar Ahmed for 16.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot. File photo: AFP/Asif Hassan

Rahim's 87-ball 64 ended when he was caught behind off Rauf's bowling.

Rauf ended up with 4/19, while Naseem Shah picked up 3/34.

Earlier, makeshift opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who smashed a hundred against Afghanistan in the previous game, fell for a first-ball duck off Naseem Shah.

Litton Das was sent back by Shaheen Afridi for 16.

Shaheen Afridi exults after dismissing Litton Das. Photo: AFP/Asif Hassan

Rauf accounted for opener Mohammad Naim (20) and Towhid Hridoy (2) as Bangladesh collapsed to 47/4.

Pakistan made one change with Ashraf replacing Mohammad Nawaz. Bangladesh also had a lone change with Litton coming in for the injured Najmul Hossain Shanto.



Holders Sri Lanka and India are the other teams left in the competition.

The teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud