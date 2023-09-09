Bangladesh Cricket Board contradicts coach Hathurusingha's comments

Colombo: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has termed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)'s decision to have an exclusive reserve day for India versus Pakistan 'Super Four' game in the ongoing Asia Cup as "unanimous".



Expressing his displeasure, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Friday had termed the decision "not ideal" as Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood also expressed his surprise on the eve of their Super Four clash.

But hours after its coach's comments, BCB made a surprising announcement saying that the precautionary measure had, in fact, received unanimous approval from all four participating teams in the Super Four stage.

"A reserve day for India Pakistan contest in Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition," BCB posted on their social media account 'X', formerly twitter.

"To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC," it added.

The ACC on Friday announced that the much-anticipated Indo-Pak clash could resume on Monday if the rain plays spoilsport on Sunday.

However, the other matches will not have a reserve day though rain is predicted in the Sri Lankan capital through the Super Fours.

The 'Rain Gods' had its say when the two teams initially clashed in the Asia Cup, resulting in a washout in their opening fixture at Pallekele on September 2.

Rain once again made an appearance during India's first international match against Nepal at the same venue.

However, this time, the rain was less persistent, permitting a 23-over chase, which India successfully navigated to secure Super Four berth.