Stunning collapse and dream deliveries

Pakistan suffered a stunning collapse to be bundled out for 191 in their ICC World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.



Pakistan, who were put in to bat, seemed in control at 155/2 in the 30th over. Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his trusted partner Mohammed Rizwan had put on 82 for the third wicket when Mohammed Siraj castled the former with a superb delivery.

It turned out to be the big moment of the marquee game as Pakistan lost their last eight wickets for just 36 runs.

However, more than the Pakistan batters throwing their wickets away it was a case of some exceptional bowling by the Indians, especially Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah cleaned up a well-set Rizwan with a slower one. The Indian pace spearhead then clean bowled Shadab Khan with an absolute peach of a delivery which hit the top of off stump.

All the Indian bowlers barring Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets apiece. Bumrah 2/19 was the pick of the bowlers.