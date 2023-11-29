Malayalam
Minnu Mani leads from the front as India 'A' win thriller

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 29, 2023 05:08 PM IST Updated: November 29, 2023 07:07 PM IST
India 'A'
India 'A' players celebrate a wicket. Photo: X@BCCIWomen
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Minnu Mani led from the front with a crucial wicket and three catches as India 'A' scored an exciting three-run win over England 'A' in the first T20 match here on Wednesday.

The English women appeared in control in their chase of 135 as Hollie Armitage (52) and Seren Smale (31) took them to 110/3 in the 17th over. Minnu caught Armitage off her own bowling to break the 70-run stand as the hosts fought back.

Keralite Minnu captaining India 'A' for the first time finished with figures of 1/28 from her four overs. Shreyanka Patil gave away only 10 while defending 13 in the final over as the home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, India 'A' made 134/7 in 20 overs after Minnu opted to bat.

The second match will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Brief scores: India 'A' 134/7 in 20 overs (Disha Kasat 25; Charlie Dean 2/19, Freya Kemp 2/30) bt England 'A' 131/8 in 20 overs (Hollie Armitage 52, Seren Smale 31; Kashvee Gautam 2/23, Shreyanka Patil 2/26).

