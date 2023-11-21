Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Keerthy Suresh to be goodwill ambassador of women's cricket in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2023 08:27 PM IST
Keerthy Suresh takes a selfie with Kerala players in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Actor Keerthy Suresh has been named the goodwill ambassador for women's cricket in Kerala. The popular South Indian star launched the online sale of tickets for India's November 26th T20I against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) said it is the first time they have brought on board a brand ambassador for its women's team.

The actor also felicitated Kerala's only national team player, Minnu Mani, at the function in the state capital.

Minnu, who was part of the Indian team that bagged the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, was presented with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh.

In July, Minnu made history by becoming the first Kerala player to wear Indian colours. She was part of India's tour of Bangladesh for a T20I series.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.