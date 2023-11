Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani will lead India 'A' against the touring England 'A' in the three-match T20 series starting next Wednesday (November 29).

The 24-year-old made her international debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh in July. She has so far played four T20Is.

Minnu was also part of the Indian women's team which won gold at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games.

All three matches will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 1.30 pm (IST).