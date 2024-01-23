KCA submits proposal for 40,000-seater cricket stadium in Kochi

The Kerala Cricket Association has submitted a proposal to the state government to build a 40,000-seater stadium in Kochi.

The proposed cricket stadium will come up on 40 acres in the Chengamanad Village at Aluva on the way to the Nedumbassery International Airport, said the KCA in a press release.

KCA president Jayesh George submitted the proposal for the stadium dubbed 'Cochin Sports City' to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The project will be India’s first carbon neutral Sports City featuring an international cricket stadium with 40,000 seating capacity,” the KCA said in a release.

According to the proposal, the Sports City will have indoor and outdoor practice facilities, training ground, sports academy and research centre, eco-park and water-sports park, sports medicine and fitness centre, e-sports arena, entertainment zone and a club house.

KCA president Jayesh George (left) presents a design of the proposed cricket stadium to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Photo: KCA

The KCA said it has built 12 first-class venues in the state till date spending Rs 150 crores. It has announced three more domestic venues.

The KCA said it will also be approaching the state government expressing interest to maintain the Sports Hub, Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for a period of 33 years.