Ranji Trophy: Kerala lose openers after conceding 150-run lead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 28, 2024 01:59 PM IST Updated: January 28, 2024 03:51 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Patna: Kerala were 62/2 in their second innings after conceding a huge lead of 150 when bad light stopped play on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Bihar here on Sunday.

Captain Rohan Kunnummal (37) and his opening partner Anand Krishan (12) were the batters dismissed. The two added 40 for the first wicket. Sachin Baby (6) and Akshay Chandran (2) were at the crease. Kerala still trail the hosts by 88 runs.

Earlier, Sakibul Gani's splendid 150 put Bihar on top. Resuming on 270/5, the home side added a further 107 runs losing the remaining five wickets. Gani smashed 17 fours and a couple of sixes in his 255-ball knock. It was the 24-year-old right-hander's fourth first-class hundred.

Captain Ashutosh Aman chipped in with 26.

Debutant Akhin Sathar and Shreyas Gopal calmed three wickets apiece, while Basil Thampi and Jalaj Saxena scalped two each.

Brief scores: Kerala 227 and 62/2 in 17 overs vs Bihar 377 in 113.3 overs (Sakibul Gani 150, Bipin Saurabh 60, Piyush Kumar Singh 51; Akhin Sathar 3/50, Shreyas Gopal 3/94, Basil Thampi 2/58, Jalaj Saxena 2/67).

