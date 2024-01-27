Ranji Trophy: Bihar on course to gain first innings lead over Kerala

Patna: Sakibul Gani's unbeaten 81 took Bihar to 178/4 at tea on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Kerala here on Saturday.

Gani and opener Piyush Kumar Singh added 109 for the third wicket after the loss of two early wickets. Piyush was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal for 51.



Debutant medium-pacer Akhin Sathar dismissed Sraman Nigrodh for a duck in his very first over. The youngster followed it up with the wicket of Babul Kumar (16) to leave Bihar struggling at 29/2. Akhin's first spell read 5-2-14-2.

Earlier, Gopal smashed 137 as Kerala ended up with a fighting 227. Resuming on 203/9, Gopal scored all the 24 runs Kerala managed in 6.3 overs on the day. The right-hander hit 21 fours and a six in his 229-ball knock.

Gopal added 51 runs for the last wicket in the company of Akhin, who played out 17 balls without scoring a run.

Brief scores: Kerala 227 in 74.3 overs (Shreyas Gopal 137; Himanshu Singh 4/63, Veer Pratap Singh 3/26) vs Bihar 178/4 in 47 overs (Sakibul Gani 81 batting, Piyush Kumar Singh 51; Akhin Sathar 2/29).