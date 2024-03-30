Malayalam
IPL 2024: LSG elect to bat against Punjab Kings

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 30, 2024 07:10 PM IST Updated: March 30, 2024 07:14 PM IST
K L Rahul
Regular skipper K L Rahul is playing as a batter since he's carrying an injury. File photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Topic | Cricket

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bat in the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Saturday.

Regular skipper K L Rahul is playing as a batter since he's carrying an injury.

LSG lost their opening match to Rajasthan Royals, while PBKS have won one and lost one. 

The teams: Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), K L Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

