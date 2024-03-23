IPL 2024: Punjab Kings opt to bowl, Pant returns for Delhi Capitals

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and put Delhi Capitals (DC) in to bat in their opening match of IPL 2024 here on Saturday.

The game marks the return of DC captain Rishabh Pant to active cricket after being on the sidelines for close to 15 months following a car accident.

Both teams have ye to win an IPL title.

The teams: Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.