IPL 2024: LSG elect to bat against Delhi Capitals

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain K L Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Friday.

LSG are in third spot with six points from four games, while DC are languishing at the bottom with a solitary win from five matches.

The teams : Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, K L Rahul(capt & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.