Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2024: LSG elect to bat against Delhi Capitals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2024 07:09 PM IST Updated: April 12, 2024 08:41 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. Photo: AFP/Noah Seelam
Topic | Cricket

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain K L Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Friday.

LSG are in third spot with six points from four games, while DC are languishing at the bottom with a solitary win from five matches.

The teams : Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, K L Rahul(capt & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

RELATED ARTICLES

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE