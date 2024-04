Mullanpur: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson pulled off a brilliant run out a la M S Dhoni in their IPL match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.



Liam Livingstone fell short of his crease as Sanju collected a throw from Tanush Kotian and flicked it back to the stumps. Livingstone fell for 21 and his dismissal meant PBKS were stopped at 147/8 in their 20 overs.