Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

SZ inter-university championship: MG continue winning run

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 10, 2022 11:34 AM IST
MG University
MG University players and support staff. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Football

Kottayam: Hosts MG university edged out SRM University 2-1 to post their second successive win in the semifinal league stage of the South Zone inter-university football championship at MA College, Kothamangalam, on Monday morning.

 

Gifty Gracious put MG ahead in the 24th minute while Roshan doubled the lead in the 42nd. Allan Rahul pulled one back for SRM in the 68th.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

Calicut University and Kerala University played out a 1-1 draw in another match.

 

Shahid scored for Kerala while Suhail found the mark for Calicut.

 

MG had stunned defending champions Calicut 1-0 on Sunday.

 

MG only need a draw against Kerala in their final fixture in the evening to clinch the title while Kerala need a win to emerge champions.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.