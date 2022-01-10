SZ inter-university championship: MG continue winning run

Kottayam: Hosts MG university edged out SRM University 2-1 to post their second successive win in the semifinal league stage of the South Zone inter-university football championship at MA College, Kothamangalam, on Monday morning.

Gifty Gracious put MG ahead in the 24th minute while Roshan doubled the lead in the 42nd. Allan Rahul pulled one back for SRM in the 68th.

Calicut University and Kerala University played out a 1-1 draw in another match.

Shahid scored for Kerala while Suhail found the mark for Calicut.

MG had stunned defending champions Calicut 1-0 on Sunday.

MG only need a draw against Kerala in their final fixture in the evening to clinch the title while Kerala need a win to emerge champions.