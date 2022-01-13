All-India inter-university football: Kerala win, MG held

Kothamangalam: Kerala University outplayed Sambalpur University 4-1 on the second day of the all-India inter-university football championship at the MA College ground, here on Thursday.

Jacob drew first blood for Kerala in the 11th minute, while Sabarino struck in the very next minute. Jebin Bosco made it 3-0 in the 34th as the winners led 3-0 at half-time. Francis Lakra pulled one back in the 63rd, while Shahir completed the tally in added time.

South Zone champions MG University and Adamas University played out a goalless draw. The match between Calcutta University and SRM University too ended goalless.

Panjab University thrashed Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University 7-0, while Guru Nanak Dev University thumped Rajasthan University 6-2.

Punjabi University and Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, split the points after a barren draw.