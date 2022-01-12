All India inter-university football: MG, Adamas, Calicut post wins

Kothamangalam: South Zone winners MG University kicked off their campaign in the all India inter-university football championship with a 2-1 win over Guru Nanak University, Amritsar at the MA College ground here on Wednesday.

Nithin Wilson opened the scoring in the 21st minute while Bibin Boban doubled MG's lead on 66 minutes. Jang Bachadu pulled one back for Guru Nanak in the 84th minute.

Adamas University, Barasat, West Bengal posted the biggest win on the day as they crushed Rajasthan University 7-0.

In another match, East Zone winners, Sambalpur University, Odisha defeated Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Maharashtra, 4-2.

While North Zone champions, Punjabi University got their tourney underway with a 3-0 drubbing of SRM University, Chennai, Calicut University won 1-0 against Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, West Zone winners, Savitribai Phule Pune University defeated Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Jharkhand, 2-0.