ISL: Cleiton Silva returns to hurt Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Cleiton Silva returned to inflict a third straight loss for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League here on Friday. The Brazilian's 69th minute goal helped East Bengal secured only their second victory of the season.

Simon Grayson had made three changes to the home side with Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh and Javier Hernandez starting while Ankit Mukherjee replacing Sarthak Golui was the only change in the visitors' XI.

Both sides failed to hit the target in the first half with Bruno Silva and Charis Kyriakou missing chances. Roy Krishna scuffed an decent opportunity to put the hosts ahead.

The deadlock was broken shortly after the hour when a mistimed back-pass was intercepted by Mahesh who squared for Silva to score against his former side.

Ivan Gonzalez denied Roy Krishna with a timely tackle to deny the hosts a point. East Bengal have climbed above Bengaluru (4 points) in the points table to eighth position with 6 points.

(With agency inputs)