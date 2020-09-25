{{head.currentUpdate}}

Watch: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reach Mumbai amid media frenzy ahead of questioning by NCB

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was shooting for her upcoming film in Goa, has returned to Mumbai after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged Bollywood drugs nexus.

The actress was accompanied by her husband actor Ranveer Singh, who reportedly flew to Goa from Bengaluru.

The duo arrived in Mumbai in a charter plane at 9.15pm. Both of them wore protective masks on their faces.

Going by the video, media cars are seen closely trailing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they drove out of the airport.

Deepika will appear before the drugs law enforcement agency on Saturday.

Apart from Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been summoned by the NCB for questioning in the drugs case. Sara and Shraddha have also been called for interrogation on September 26.

