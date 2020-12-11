Anushka Sharma misses Virat Kohli on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary on Friday.

The duo has been giving major couple goals ever since the two tied the knot in an intimate, fairytale-like ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

Anushka missing hubby

Anushka Sharma, who is quite active on social media, has shared a picture with her husband Virat Kohli and wrote an sweet note for her hubby.

In the pic, Anushka can be seen leaning on Virat’s back and striking a pose and in her caption mentioned that she is missing him on their special day. ''3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us ❣️ Miss you ❤️" (sic.), she wrote.

Virat is currently in Australia for his tournament.

Virat's wish

On third wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli had the most endearing wish for wife Anushka.

The Indian skipper dropped a photo of his beaming wife Anushka Sharma from their wedding album and wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

Fans' love

And now, as they are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021, many cannot stop gushing over their adorable photos together on social media. Not just this, whenever wife Anushka is in the stands while cheering for hubby Virat, fans love every bit of it.

Married to greatest man

In an interview with Film Companion back in 2018, Anushka had opened up about her married life with Virat. Anushka had, back then, said that she and Virat are not very much attached to what they do and that they are very 'simple people, wanting to do very normal, simple things.'

Further, while talking about Virat, the interviewer called him the greatest batsmen. To this, Anushka smiled and replied, "I am married to the greatest man in the world." Not just this, Anushka had said that they both are very spiritual people and that they treat their work as their duty. She further had said that they derive their strength from the spiritual lives they lead.