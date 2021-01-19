Prabhas's Adipurush kickstarts motion capture

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is one of the biggest films and has been the talk of the town since its announcement. The motion capture of Adipurush kicked off on Tuesday.

The shoot

Directed by Om Raut, the film’s shoot is scheduled to begin on February 2.

The motion capture shoot began and the director shared a photo with the team.

He wrote, "Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush."

The movie is said to have a lot of VFX work involved and a technique never seen before in Indian films.

Producer's words

Talking about motion capture, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said in a statement, “At T- Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences – Adipurush.”

The film

Adipurush is an adaptation of Ramayana with Prabhas playing the role inspired by Lord Ram and Saif playing the role based on Ravan. The film’s tagline reads, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.”