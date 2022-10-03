VFX-heavy 'Aadi Purush' teaser gets massively trolled on social media

The teaser of the big-budget film 'Aadi Purush' starring Prabhas was released recently. Ever since it's release, the teaser is being heavily trolled on social media.

A large section of people took to the comments section, sarcastically hinting that their respect for several serials, cartoons and mobile games have increased after watching the teaser. Some even pointed out that even those serials produced by Kochu TV had more substance than what’s shown in the teaser. Some others felt that the mobile game called Table Run had better VFX than this one.

“The hype for the movie is killed in just 1 min 46 sec. May Lord Rama save Prabhas Anna and Bollywood,” one user wrote. “After watching this, my respect for chota bheem serial increased by 1000%,” another user commented.

The film based on Ramayana also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kirti Sanon. The film which relies heavily on VFX is made on a budget of 500 crore. Directed by Om Raut who directed ‘Tanaji’, the film narrates the Ram-Raavan battle. Prabhas plays Raghava while Saif Ali Khan comes as the antagonist called Lankesh. Kirti Sanon plays Janani, while Lakshman is essayed by Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage plays Hanuman.

'Aadi Purush' is said to be one of the most expensive films made in India. Out of the 500 crores, 250 crores have been spent on VFX. Prabhas alone charged a whopping 120 crores as salary.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Om Raut under the banner of T-Series and Retro File. This 3-D film is Prabhas’s third collaboration with Bhushan Kumar. The film will release worldwide in January next year.