After long wait, here comes title of Mammootty's latest CBI movie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2022 10:54 AM IST
Mammootty
Megastar Mammootty dons the lead role in the CBI movie (screengrab).
Entertainment News

One of the most anticipated movies of Mammootty's CBI franchise has been accorded a title - CBI-5: The Brain. The shoot of the movie has been progressing with tentative titles so far. Mammootty is donning the character of Sethurama Iyer after a gap of 16 years. The movie is directed by K Madhu and scripted by S N Swamy.

It was on February 18, 1988, that the first movie in the series, 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu' was released. The new CBI movie will be arriving with a complete change in the making and presentation.

Actor Mukesh makes a comeback with his character of Chacko. There will be a new team along with Chacko to assist Sethurama Iyer.

The ensemble cast includes Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Soubin Shahir, Mukesh Ramesh Pisharadi, Anoop Menon, Dileesh Pothen, Ravi Kumar, Harish Raju, Edavela Babu, Sudev Nair, Prasanth Alexander, Ramesh Kottayam, Jayakrishnan, Prathap Pothen, Suresh Kumar, Chandhu Karamana, Azees Nedumangad, Santhosh Keezhattur, Asha Sarath, Kaniha, Ansiba, Malavika Menon, Malavika Nair, among others.

The movie produced by Swargachitra Appachan has Jakes Bejoy composing the music and Akhil George cranking the camera. 

