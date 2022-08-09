Watch stunning laser show by 'Thallumala' team in Dubai

Dubai: What next when it comes to marketing a film? That’s the brand-new question in Malayalam cinema right now. These days the PR team of every new film plans spectacular promotional programs to lure the audience into the theatres. In fact, Malayalam cinema’s latest promotional campaigns can give stiff competition to their Hollywood and Bollywood counterparts. And when it comes to film promotions, Dubai seems to be everyone's favourite venue. If the ‘Kaduva’ team campaigned by deploying drones in the sky, the ‘Thallumala’ team's PR strategy includes painting a picture in the water. Dubai Festival City witnessed this unusual spectacle of the 'Thallumala' team.

The film’s title was written using laser technology on the water droplets coming from the fountain. And the images of Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan were also unveiled. Tovino, Kalyani, Shine Tom Chacko, and Chemban Vinod lined up for the laser show which was witnessed by thousands of Malayali expatriates. A trailer show of ‘Thallumala’ was also held on the outer wall of Festival City Mall. This is the first time that a Malayalam movie is drawing a picture in water as part of its promotion.

Muhsin Parari, who is one of the screenwriters of the film said ‘Thallumala’ was on his mind since 2014. With time, the film also evolved. Tovino plays the lead role as Manavalan Wasim, and Kalyani is playing a social media influencer called Beepathu. The backdrop of Malabar and the songs form the soul of the film. As the name suggests, the story will evolve through the various thrashings (Thallu) that occurs at different levels. ‘Thallumala’ is a collection of thrashings that have happened in the life of the film's crew members.

Tovino said that a story that a group of film friends nurtured for 8 years will finally hit the screens on the 12th. When it comes to content, Malayalam cinema remains unbeatable. During the Covid crisis, films were made for the OTT. However, Malayalam cinema is once again going back to the old format of making movies that require theatre experience. It is only when such films are accepted by the audience that the producers and actors will have the courage to make more such films. The film’s costumes turned out to be as costly as its making. According to Tovino, ‘Thallumala’ will be a feast for the eyes.

Kalyani plays a celebrity social media influencer called Beepathu in the film. The heroine considers herself the king of her own empire, influencing thousands through the internet. The film was shot in Dubai and Kerala. Khalid Rahman is the director.